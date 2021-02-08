lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
MISSING GIRL LOCATED – KOESTER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

Haylie KOESTER has been safely located. Thank you to the public and media for your assistance. 

Original release below:

After receiving tips from the public and assistance from family and friends, we have been able to locate one of two girls that have been missing.

Through the Missing Children Society of Canada, the Calgary Police Service sent out an alert yesterday, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, for information regarding the whereabouts of Amelia GARDNER and Haylie KOESTER, both 14.

GARDNER has been safely located, but we are still needing assistance to locate KOESTER. Both girls were together at some point during their disappearance.

KOESTER was reported missing to us on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Since then, investigators have followed up on information that confirms she is not in immediate danger, however her safe return home is of course a priority for all.

Tips have indicated that several people have been contacted by, or have seen KOESTER. She may have been in the northwest quadrant of the city within the last 24 hours.

KOESTER is 5’3” tall, approximately 110 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and long black hair. Photos of KOESTER are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #CA

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/missing-girl-located—koester/

