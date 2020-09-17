MISSING CHILD – HARMONY MOCCASIN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 17 settembre 2020

Police are currently looking for 12-year-old Harmony MOCCASIN. She took her dog for a walk around 2 p.m., this afternoon and has not returned to her home in Penbrook Meadows.

After searching for her themselves, the family notified police at 11:30 p.m. and further checks by police have not located Harmony, or her dog, Tim.

Harmony is described as approximately 5’2, with a slim build, long black hair with bangs and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black or grey hoodie, black sweats and black and white Nike runners.

Her dog Tim is a Chihuahua with a shaved head.

Anyone who might have information on Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234.

Case #