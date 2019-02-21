21 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 21 febbraio 2019

*********************************


     A boy who went missing in Kwai Chung has been located.

     So Tsz-wang, aged 14, went missing after he left his residence in Kwai Chung Estate on February 14 morning. His family made a report to Police on the same day.

     The boy was located in the Mainland on February 17 afternoon. He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.

Ends/Thursday, February 21, 2019

Issued at HKT 9:36

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/201902/21/P2019022100271.htm

