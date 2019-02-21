(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 21 febbraio 2019

Missing boy in Kwai Chung located *********************************



A boy who went missing in Kwai Chung has been located.

So Tsz-wang, aged 14, went missing after he left his residence in Kwai Chung Estate on February 14 morning. His family made a report to Police on the same day.

The boy was located in the Mainland on February 17 afternoon. He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.



Ends/Thursday, February 21, 2019



Issued at HKT 9:36

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/201902/21/P2019022100271.htm