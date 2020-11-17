martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
Agenparl

MISS BURLESQUE QUEENSLAND STATE FINAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 17 novembre 2020 Saturday, February 20, 2021, 7 – 10:20pm

Miss Burlesque Queensland State Final

**This event was rescheduled from Saturday 24 October 2020.** The feathers are set to fly in Australia’s largest burlesque competition, with performers from all around the country competing for the title of Miss Burlesque Australia 2020!

On July 11, the Queensland State Finalists will throw their sparkles into the ring and battle it out for the crown and title – Miss Burlesque Qld 2020. The winner will go onto represent the state at the Grand Finals in August.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Culture
Age range: Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Various prices. View the Brisbane Powerhouse website. Plus transaction fee of $6.90
Age: Suitable for ages 18+. Contains strobe, coarse language, nudity, adult themes and sexual references.
Bookings: This event was rescheduled from Saturday 24 October 2020. For more information and to book, visit the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D143170134

