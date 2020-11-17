Miss Burlesque Queensland State Final

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 17 novembre 2020 Saturday, February 20, 2021, 7 – 10:20pm

**This event was rescheduled from Saturday 24 October 2020.** The feathers are set to fly in Australia’s largest burlesque competition, with performers from all around the country competing for the title of Miss Burlesque Australia 2020!

On July 11, the Queensland State Finalists will throw their sparkles into the ring and battle it out for the crown and title – Miss Burlesque Qld 2020. The winner will go onto represent the state at the Grand Finals in August.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Culture

Age range: Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Various prices. View the Brisbane Powerhouse website. Plus transaction fee of $6.90

Age: Suitable for ages 18+. Contains strobe, coarse language, nudity, adult themes and sexual references.

Bookings: This event was rescheduled from Saturday 24 October 2020. For more information and to book, visit the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

