18 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

FRASER RIVER/BIG BAR LANDSLIDE FISH PASSAGE REMEDIATION PROJECT

MINISTER JORDAN PUSHES FORWARD WITH NEXT PHASE OF BIG BAR LANDSLIDE RESPONSE

EVENTS COMMEMORATING 77TH ANNIVERSARY OF LIFTING OF SIEGE OF LENINGRAD

VIEWING PANORAMA MEMORY SPEAKING: THE ROAD THROUGH WAR

MEETING WITH GREAT PATRIOTIC WAR VETERANS AND REPRESENTATIVES OF PATRIOTIC ASSOCIATIONS

CALABRIA, MANIFESTAZIONE PER GRATTERI. IL PRETE ANTI ‘NDRANGHETA: “CRESCE L’IMPEGNO DELLA CHIESA”

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 18, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 18, 2020

CS_GIORNATA DELLA MEMORIA LUNEDì 20 GENNAIO A MILANO LA TESTIMONIANZA AGLI STUDENTI…

I PESCATORI E LA FEDE, UNA RELAZIONE DA CUSTODIRE

Home » MISCONDUCT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST FORMER PC CONCLUDED
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

MISCONDUCT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST FORMER PC CONCLUDED

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London sab 18 gennaio 2020

Allegations of misconduct have been proven against a former Met Police Constable.

A misconduct hearing was held in the case of PC Andrew Brooks, who left the Met on 17 June 2019, on 16 and 17 January.

The misconduct panel heard former PC Brooks was alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of:

• discreditable conduct

• honesty and integrity

It is alleged that on the 15 July 2018 former PC Brooks met a female in his local town centre and invited her back to his home where they both engaged in sexual activity. Later on the same day Ms X revealed she was 17 years old.

In the days after this meeting former PC Brooks and Ms X exchanged messages and it became apparent she was a missing person, which made her vulnerable.

Former PC Brooks continued to pursue a relationship after this point. Furthermore, former PC Brooks tried to put pressure on Ms X to conceal his identity.

The breaches were proven at the level of gross misconduct. The panel concluded that, had PC Brooks still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/misconduct-proceedings-against-former-pc-concluded-391955?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

MISCONDUCT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST FORMER PC CONCLUDED

Redazione

CAMPIDOGLIO, NESSUNA RETROMARCIA SU DIVIETI ANTI-SMOG

Redazione

“SPORT DI TUTTI”. ANCORA 13 GIORNI PER ISCRIVERSI IN UNA DELLE 26 SOCIETà REMIERE CHE HANNO ADERITO AL PROGETTO

Redazione

GIORNATA SPORTIVA SULLA NEVE DEI VIGILI DEL FUOCO VOLONTARI DELL’ EUREGIO NELLO SPIRITO DI SQUADRA, AMICIZIA E SOLIDARIETà

Redazione

18 GEN 2020 – MONITORAGGIO DELLE MURA IN VIA DEI BASTIONI, INSTALLAZIONE DI UN PORTALE SEMAFORICO IN VIALE LAVAGNINI

Redazione

[BASKETBALL] CLARKE – GRAND VIEW BASKETBALL POSTPONED, RESCHEDULED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More