(AGENPARL) – London sab 18 gennaio 2020

Allegations of misconduct have been proven against a former Met Police Constable.

A misconduct hearing was held in the case of PC Andrew Brooks, who left the Met on 17 June 2019, on 16 and 17 January.

The misconduct panel heard former PC Brooks was alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of:

• discreditable conduct

• honesty and integrity

It is alleged that on the 15 July 2018 former PC Brooks met a female in his local town centre and invited her back to his home where they both engaged in sexual activity. Later on the same day Ms X revealed she was 17 years old.

In the days after this meeting former PC Brooks and Ms X exchanged messages and it became apparent she was a missing person, which made her vulnerable.

Former PC Brooks continued to pursue a relationship after this point. Furthermore, former PC Brooks tried to put pressure on Ms X to conceal his identity.

The breaches were proven at the level of gross misconduct. The panel concluded that, had PC Brooks still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed.