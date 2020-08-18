MISC WINS FIRST FPSO PROJECT IN BRAZIL

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 18 agosto 2020
MISC hopes to use this breakthrough project to expand into other international projects as it extends outside its home Malaysian…
Related Stories
- RCL second quarter profit jumps on better rates
- Two Wakashio crew were on board for more than a year
- Rusting Yemen tanker threatens to dwarf Mauritius spill
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133556/MISC%20wins%20first%20FPSO%20project%20in%20Brazil?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss