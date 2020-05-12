MIRROR-IMAGE MAGNETIC CIRCULARLY POLARIZED LUMINESCENCE (MCPL) FROM OPTICALLY INACTIVE EUIII AND TBIII TRIS(β-DIKETONATE)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 12 maggio 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01464H, Paper
Hiroki Yoshikawa, Gaku Nakajima, Yuki Mimura, Takahiro Kimoto, Yoshiro Kondo, Satoko Suzuki, Michiya FUJIKI, Yoshitane Imai
Five optically inactive EuIII(hfa)3, TbIII(hfa)3, EuIII(acac)3•Phen, TbIII(acac)3•Phen and EuIII(hfa)3•BDPB (hfa: hexafluoroacetylacetonate, acac: acetylacetonate, BDPB: 2,2′-bis(diphenylphosphino)biphenyl and Phen: phenanthroline) showed clear mirror-image magnetic circularly polarised luminescence (MCPL) spectra in CHCl3, acetone,…
