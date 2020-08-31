lunedì, Agosto 31, 2020
KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

MIR-196-5P INVOLVED IN SELENIUM DEFICIENCY-INDUCED IMMUNE DAMAGE VIA TARGETING NFκBIA IN THE CHICKEN TRACHEA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 agosto 2020

ABSTRACT Dietary selenium (Se) deficiency can induce various immune injuries in tissues that are accompanied by inflammation and a decreased expression of selenoproteins. The results of previous studies indicated that these issues are associated with Se-mediated microRNAs involved in immune regulation, although the specific mechanisms associated with these interactions have not been reported in the chicken trachea. To explore the effects of Se deficiency in the chicken trachea and the role of miR-196a-5p, we established correlational models of tracheal injury in chickens. one hundred broilers were divided into four groups, including a control group (C group), a Se deficient group (L group), a lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced control group (C+LPS group) and a LPS-induced Se deficient group (L+LPS group). Light microscopy observations indicated that the infiltration of inflammatory cells was the major histopathological change caused by Se deficiency. We found the targeting relationship between miR-196a-5p and NFκBIA by bioinformatics analysis. In the case of Se deficiency, the changes detected as follow: 19 selenoproteins shown different degrees of decrease (p < 0.05). Significant inhibition of both antimicrobial peptides and immunoglobulin production were observed (p < 0.05). IκB-α (NFκBIA) expression degraded with the increasing of miR-196a-5p (p < 0.05), the NF-κB pathway was activated. Whereafter, we can see a significant increase in mRNA levels of inflammatory cytokines-related genes and protein expression of NF-κB/iNOS pathway-related genes (p < 0.05). The release of IL-2, IL-4 and interferon (IFN)-γ inhibited (p < 0.05), suggesting the imbalance of Th1/Th2 cytokines. Compared to the control, antioxidases activities were suppressed. And the activities of peroxide markers were enhanced (p < 0.05). The results confirmed the relationship between miR-196a-5p and NFκBIA in chickens, revealing that Se deficiency causes respiratory mucosal immune dysfunction via the miR-196a-5p-NFκBIA axis, oxidative stress and inflammation. And Se deficiency accelerates inflammatory damage stimulated by LPS. Our work provides a theoretical basis for the prevention of tracheal injury due to Se deficiency and can be used as a reference for comparative medicine. Furthermore, the targeted regulation of miR-196a-5p and NFκBIA may contribute to the protection of the tracheal mucosa in chickens.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/MT/~3/6ZwX_tKfO-w/D0MT00164C

