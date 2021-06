(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), lun 21 giugno 2021 This document which was approved on 18 June 2021 outlines the minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank held on 4 June 2021.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/5mKoe3Y7DrQ/minutes-meeting-board-directors-held-4-june-2021