20 Febbraio 2019
Minutes Of Pre-Bid Meeting February 18, 2019 – Empanelment Of Car Hiring Agencies

(AGENPARL)- Mumbai (India) mer 20 febbraio 2019

Pre-bid meeting for empanelment of car hiring agencies was held on February 18, 2019 at 3.00 p.m. at the Conference Hall of RBI, Imphal. The meeting was chaired by Ms. Mary L Tangpua, GM-OIC and attended by representatives of six car hiring agencies (list of participants in the Annexure).

GM-OIC in her opening remark extended a warm welcome to all the participants and informed that the purpose of the meeting is to clarify doubts regarding the process and the items in the documents. She highlighted the importance of car agencies for Reserve Bank of India. She also mentioned the various requirements of the Bank such as newspapers, water bottles, umbrella, etc. apart from others. Thereafter, a brief Power Point presentation on the various aspects of the document such as Instruction to Bidders, Technical Bid, Financial Bid, Evaluation Criteria, General and Specific Conditions of Contract etc. was made.

Queries from the prospective bidders were clarified during the course of the meeting. These queries and clarification are as under:

SN Query Reply
1 What is the number of days required in a month? It was clarified that the number of days and kilometer requirement may vary which will be based on the various activities of Imphal Office such as Incognito Visits, DCC/BLBC meetings, Branch/BC Visits, FLC, Town Hall meetings, Survey etc. apart from other official meetings and engagements of RBI.
2 How many kilometers per month will be required?
3 What are the components of the various charges? It was clarified that the various charges are indicated in the Financial Bid form (Form 2, Part II, Section 6 of the document) which includes rate per kilometer, rate per hour, minimum charges, night halting charge etc. to be provided by the bidders.

The meeting concluded at 4.30 p.m. with a vote of thanks to the Chair.

ANNEXURE

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS

SN Name Office/ Agency
RBI, Imphal
1 Ms. Mary L Tangpua, GM-OIC RBI, Imphal
2 Mr. Nabin Khaklary, AGM RBI, Imphal
3 Mr. Mangta Shoute, Manager (PP) RBI, Imphal
4 Mr. Khoibi K Singh, Asst. Manager (PP) RBI, Imphal
5 Mr. Umang Lama, Asst. Manager RBI, Imphal
Representatives of Car Agencies
1 Mr. Anand Kumar Thoudam Ningthourel Travels
2 Mr. Amakchan Hirajit Singh ROM Cabs
3 Mr. Oinam Amarjit Singh Flamingo
4 Mr. L. Mani Singh Poinu Tours & Travels
5 Mr. Warepam Roshan TAY Cabs
6 Mr. W. Joychandra Singh Virgo Cabs

Fonte/Source: http://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_ViewTenders.aspx?id=3292

