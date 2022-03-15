(AGENPARL) – mar 15 marzo 2022 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz622fde5580c9f852Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

[Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz622fde558ce8a980Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Minutes: Reserve Bank Board Monetary Policy Meeting

15 March 2022

We have released the Minutes of the March 2022 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board.

[Read the Minutes]

[Read the Minutes](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz622fde5592ea7494Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia