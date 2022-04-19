(AGENPARL) – mar 19 aprile 2022 Minutes: Reserve Bank Board Monetary Policy Meeting

19 April 2022

We have released the Minutes of the April 2022 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board.

[Read the Minutes]

[Read the Minutes](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz625e10e3b7ca1765Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

You can find previous Reserve Bank Board Monetary Policy [Decisions](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz625e10e3ba7a1576Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) and [Minutes](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz625e10e3bcb25390Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website.

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

🔊 Listen to this