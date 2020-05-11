martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EXTENSION OF THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

MINNESOTA’S DORAN COMPANIES NAMES COO

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), lun 11 maggio 2020

RE JOURNALS — Bloomington, Minnesota-based Doran Companies has promoted longtime real estate leader Traci Tomas to Chief Operating Officer.

Working closely with president and CEO Anne Behrendt, Tomas will chart a strategic path forward for Doran Companies’ recent certification as a woman-owned business and will also oversee operations functions for the company, including human resources, IT and marketing.

Tomas is a real estate executive with more than 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Doran in 2019, she led operations for Continental Property Group, LLC, a national real estate investment and development company with a portfolio that had exceeded 4 million square feet of office, industrial and multi-family properties.

Tomas holds Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees from St. Cloud State University. 

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/minnesotas-doran-companies-names-coo/

