MINISTRY OF TOURISM LAUNCHES  INDEPENDENCE DAY THEMED WEBINARS WITH FIRST PRESENTATION TITLED ‘MEMOIRS OF 1857- A PRELUDE TO INDEPENDENCE’

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 10 agosto 2020 India’s struggle to freedom is a significant chapter in the nation’s history and holds a value greater than any significant event of the past. The Ministry of Tourism as part of its ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ webinar series to commemorate and honour nation’s most significant day has lined up a series of five webinars that collectively touch upon themes encompassing the freedom movement, places significant to it and pioneers who had a notable participation in helping India secure its independence.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=214504