MEDIA ADVISORY
Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries to Hold Technical Media Briefing
July 29, 2021
Mark Saunders, Special Advisor for Ontario Place, along with Michael Robertson, Assistant Deputy Minister, Transformation and Delivery Office, and Michael Lindsay, President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario, will hold a technical media briefing to provide an update on Ontario Place.
Date:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Time:
Remarks at 8:00 a.m.
A question and answer period will follow the briefing. All information provided is non-attributable and for background use only.
Location:
Virtual
Notes:
