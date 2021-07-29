(AGENPARL) – gio 29 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries to Hold Technical Media Briefing

July 29, 2021

Mark Saunders, Special Advisor for Ontario Place, along with Michael Robertson, Assistant Deputy Minister, Transformation and Delivery Office, and Michael Lindsay, President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario, will hold a technical media briefing to provide an update on Ontario Place.

Date:

Friday, July 30, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 8:00 a.m.

A question and answer period will follow the briefing. All information provided is non-attributable and for background use only.

Location:

Virtual

Notes:

Media Contacts

Dakota Brasier

Minister’s Office

Denelle Balfour

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this