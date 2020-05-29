MINISTRY OF FINANCE COVID-19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 29 maggio 2020

Good afternoon.

I am pleased to provide an update on three specific areas: the unemployment benefits; the Economic Advisory Committee; and the National Pension Scheme.

Unemployment Benefits

This week, I authorized unemployment benefit payments to 7,780 people, for a total of $9,210,000. We will now have paid benefits to over 9,000 people for a total cost of approximately $32 million. We expect further payments to continue on a bi-weekly schedule, which means another payment in two weeks on Friday, June 12.