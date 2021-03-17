MINISTRY OF EDUCATION: POTENTIAL COVID EXPOSURE AT WHITNEY INSTITUTE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mer 17 marzo 2021

The Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (ESU) is aware of COVID-19 exposure at Whitney Institute Middle School. The persons confirmed with COVID-19 have been isolated.

Additionally, the ESU is contacting confirmed close contacts, and those persons are being advised that they must quarantine (stay home from school and other activities) and get tested for COVID-19.

The assessment of this situation is ongoing and additional communication will be provided, outlining further public health guidelines that must be followed, such as quarantine and testing.