lunedì, Marzo 15, 2021
OMNICHANNEL IN B2B SALES: THE NEW NORMAL IN A YEAR THAT HAS…

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER TO CHAIR MEETING OF CRIME AND JUSTICE TASKFORCE…

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER: “OUR INTERNATIONAL AMBITIONS MUST START AT HOME”

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PARAGUAYAN PRESIDENT ABDO BENITEZ

IL PORTALE TELEMATICO DEL PROCESSO PENALE NON FUNZIONA. LA MINISTRA DELLA GIUSTIZIA…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SPECIAL ENVOY FOR THE UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ON YEMEN…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH DANISH FOREIGN MINISTER KOFOD

REAFFIRMING THE UNBREAKABLE U.S.-JAPAN ALLIANCE

L’IRLANDA SOSPENDE IL VACCINO ASTRAZENECA PER LE SEGNALAZIONI DI COAGULI DI SANGUE.…

BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ON RECENT DELLWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL COVID EXPOSURE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 15 marzo 2021

Earlier this weekend, the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (ESU) identified a potential COVID-19 exposure at Dellwood Middle School.  After conducting a risk assessment, the ESU has concluded that with all precautions (disinfecting and deep cleaning of areas impacted) having been put in place on the campus, Dellwood Middle School will open on Monday, March 15th, 2021.  

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/ministry-education-recent-dellwood-middle-school-covid-exposure

