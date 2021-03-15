MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ON RECENT DELLWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL COVID EXPOSURE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 15 marzo 2021

Earlier this weekend, the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (ESU) identified a potential COVID-19 exposure at Dellwood Middle School. After conducting a risk assessment, the ESU has concluded that with all precautions (disinfecting and deep cleaning of areas impacted) having been put in place on the campus, Dellwood Middle School will open on Monday, March 15th, 2021.