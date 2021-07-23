(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Ministries of the Solicitor General and Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to Hold Technical Media Briefing

July 23, 2021

Mario Di Tommaso, Deputy Solicitor General, Community Safety and Monique Rolf von den Baumen-Clark, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry will hold a technical media briefing via teleconference to provide an update on the wildland fire situation in Northern Ontario.

Date:

Monday, July 26, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 9:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. CDT)

A question and answer period will follow the briefing. All information provided is non-attributable and for background use only.

Location:

Virtual

Media Contacts

Stephen Warner

Solicitor General’s Office

Brent Ross

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this