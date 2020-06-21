Minister’s statement on UBC Board of Governors leadership changes

Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, has issued the following statement on changes to the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Board of Governors:

“Today, I was informed of Michael Korenberg’s resignation from his position as chair and board member of UBC’s Board of Governors, effective immediately.

“Our government and UBC are deeply committed to inclusion, justice and equity for all.

“The university has an inclusion action plan and has begun implementing it. I believe UBC will continue its work to provide a world-class education to all of its students in a safe and supportive community environment.”