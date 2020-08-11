Minister’s statement on Maple Ridge tenancy dispute

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, has issued the following statement on a tenancy dispute in Maple Ridge:

“I am aware of the situation in Maple Ridge and was pleased to see the swift response of our Compliance and Enforcement Unit (CEU) to address this issue with the tenant and landlord. As soon as they learned of the situation, staff from the CEU worked with both the tenant and the landlord to ensure the landlord was in the process of quickly restoring the windows and doors so the tenant could feel safe in their home.

“Our government brought in the CEU just over one year ago, and its ability to intervene quickly in cases like this shows the value of having a team who is able to ensure that both landlords and tenants are respecting their responsibilities to each other.

“The Residential Tenancy Branch exists to help landlords and tenants navigate challenging situations. I encourage any landlord and tenant who has a dispute to reach out to the Residential Tenancy Branch to understand their rights and obligations and to never take actions that could affect the health and safety of those that live in tenanted properties.

“The CEU has the authority to ensure both parties are following the law and, if not, penalties of up to $5,000 per day can be applied.”