Minister’s statement on food service establishments, liquor services

David Eby, Attorney General, has released the following statement regarding food service establishments and liquor services:

“Following the provincial health officer’s order allowing licensees to increase their overall service capacities so long as they continue following mandates related to physical distancing and other guidelines, and other recent changes introduced by both our government and local governments, including the City of Vancouver, I trust the hospitality industry will be able to operate safely and responsibly moving forward.

“We know every day counts right now for these businesses as they continue to recover from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through my ministry, our government has taken action in support of the industry during these challenging times. We temporarily authorized food-primary and liquor-primary licensees to sell and deliver sealed, packaged liquor products for takeout or delivery alongside the purchase of meal. We also temporarily authorized the expansion of service area footprints and patios for food primary, liquor primary and manufacturing licensees to support physical distancing requirements and industry recovery.

“We’re working quickly on further supports under consideration and remain committed to supporting the industry through BC’s Restart Plan. We will provide the support needed for these businesses to welcome staff and customers back to a safe and enjoyable environment.”

Learn More:

Read the provincial health officer’s order here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/covid-19-pho-order-nightclubs-food-drink.pdf