MEDIA ADVISORY
Ministers Rickford, Fedeli and Smith to Make an Announcement
November 11, 2021
Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Indigenous Affairs; Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; and Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, will be joined by Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, to make an important announcement on economic development in the North.
Date:
Friday, November 12, 2021
Time:
Remarks at 12:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. CDT
A media availability will follow.
Location:
Algoma Steel Inc.
Algoma Energy Facility
105 West Street, No. 2 Gate
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Livestream:
Notes:
