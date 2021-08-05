(AGENPARL) – gio 05 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]
MEDIA ADVISORY
Ministers Fedeli and Surma to Make an Announcement
August 05, 2021
Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron-Bruce, and Daniel Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat, to make an announcement.
Date:
Friday, August 6, 2021
Time:
Remarks at 1:00 pm
A media availability will follow.
Location:
Hanover, ON
Livestream:
Notes:
Media Contacts
Rebecca Bozzato
Minister Fedeli’s Office
Stephen Chiang
Communications Branch
Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
647-409-6370
Hayley Cooper
Minister Surma’s Office
Sofia Sousa-Dias
Communications Branch
Ministry of Infrastructure