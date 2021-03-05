MINISTERIAL STATEMENT: A PROGRESS REPORT ON THE COVID-19 VACCINE FOR BERMUDA

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 05 marzo 2021

Mr Speaker

I rise today to provide this Honourable House a progress report on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programme in Bermuda.

As we are all aware, COVID-19 continues as a public health emergency for Bermuda and the rest of the world. In response to this deadly pandemic, research and trials of new vaccines were accelerated through 2020, and continue at a fast pace into 2021.

Mr Speaker