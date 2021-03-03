mercoledì, Marzo 3, 2021
Breaking News

L’IRAQ: L’OMBRA DEL TERRORISMO E L’ANELITO ALLA NORMALITà

COVAX, MILIONI DI DOSI DI VACCINO ANTI COVID-19 ARRIVATE IN AFRICA E…

SABATO SANTO: LA PREGHIERA DAVANTI LA SINDONE

VACCINI: TOIA(PD), UNITÀ EUROPEA FONDAMENTALE PER AVERE SUCCESSO

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2915 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1632 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 445 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1201 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1571 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1627 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

MINISTER VANDAL AND MINISTER AKEEAGOK ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT IN NUNAVUT RESEARCH PROJECT TO ADDRESS THE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON NORTHERN TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 03 marzo 2021 Climate change affects the North more than any other part of Canada and threatens the efficiency, safety and reliability of northern transportation. Improving our understanding of how to make the northern transportation system more resilient to the effects of climate change is important given the key role transportation plays in the region’s social and economic development.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/transport-canada/news/2021/03/minister-vandal-and-minister-akeeagok-announce-investment-in-nunavut-research-project-to-address-the-impacts-of-climate-change-on-northern-transpor.html

Post collegati

MINISTER VANDAL AND MINISTER AKEEAGOK ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT IN NUNAVUT RESEARCH PROJECT TO ADDRESS THE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON NORTHERN TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Redazione

GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND ONTARIO TO ANNOUNCE SUPPORT FOR INNOVATIVE MANUFACTURER

Redazione

MINISTER NG TO ATTEND STRIKEUP 2021 VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AND SPEAK ABOUT SUPPORT FOR WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

Redazione

U-M TO HOST 18TH PETER M. WEGE LECTURE FEATURING A CONVERSATION WITH NAOMI KLEIN ABOUT THE CLIMATE CRISIS

Redazione

INVITATION TO MEDIA – MINISTER FRANçOIS‑PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE TO ANNOUNCE INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT CLEAN TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT IN MAURICIE AND CENTRE‑DU-QUéBEC REGIONS

Redazione

ECONOMIC RECOVERY WILL BE GREEN IN CANTONS-DE-L’EST REGION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More