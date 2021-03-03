MINISTER VANDAL AND MINISTER AKEEAGOK ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT IN NUNAVUT RESEARCH PROJECT TO ADDRESS THE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON NORTHERN TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 03 marzo 2021 Climate change affects the North more than any other part of Canada and threatens the efficiency, safety and reliability of northern transportation. Improving our understanding of how to make the northern transportation system more resilient to the effects of climate change is important given the key role transportation plays in the region’s social and economic development.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/transport-canada/news/2021/03/minister-vandal-and-minister-akeeagok-announce-investment-in-nunavut-research-project-to-address-the-impacts-of-climate-change-on-northern-transpor.html