(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Thompson to Make an Announcement

July 16, 2021

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, will be joined by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, to make an announcement about funding support for Ontario’s agri-food tourism industry.

Date:

Monday, July 19, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 12:00 p.m.

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Leaning Post

1491 Highway 8

Stoney Creek, ON

Notes:

Accredited media only. All attendees will be asked to physically distance and follow provincial health and safety protocols. Media are asked to arrive by 11:50 a.m.

Media Contacts

Avi Yufest

Minister’s Office

Christa Roettele

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this