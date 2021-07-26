(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Thompson and Minister Rickford to Make an Announcement

July 26, 2021

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and MPP for Kenora-Rainy River to make an announcement on support for farmers impacted by drought conditions in northwestern Ontario.

Date:

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 1:00pm CDT/2:00pm EDT

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Virtual

Notes:

Zoom details will be shared with confirmed media in advance of the announcement.

Media Contacts

Avi Yufest

Minister’s Office

Christa Roettele

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this