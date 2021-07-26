(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]
Minister Thompson and Minister Rickford to Make an Announcement
July 26, 2021
Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and MPP for Kenora-Rainy River to make an announcement on support for farmers impacted by drought conditions in northwestern Ontario.
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Remarks at 1:00pm CDT/2:00pm EDT
Virtual
