(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Surma to Make an Announcement

July 07, 2021

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, and Jeff Jordan, Mayor of Grimsby, to make an announcement.

Date:

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 11:00 a.m.

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Grimsby, ON

Livestream:

Notes:

Media Contacts

Christine Bujold

Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ministry of Infrastructure

Sarah Sweeney

Director, Parks, Recreation and Culture

Town of Grimsby

🔊 Listen to this