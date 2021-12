(AGENPARL) – mar 14 dicembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Minister Smith to Hold a Media Availability

December 14, 2021

Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, will provide remarks at a nuclear energy sector investment announcement.

Date:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 9:00 a.m.

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Cambridge, ON

Livestream:

Notes:

