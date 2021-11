(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Smith and Minister Mulroney to Make an Announcement

November 30, 2021

Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation to make an announcement.

Date:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 9:00 a.m. A media availability will follow.

Location:

King City, ON

Livestream:

Notes:

Media Contacts

Palmer Lockridge

Minister’s Office

MInistry of Energy

Natasha Demetriades

Communications Branch

Ministry of Energy

