MINISTER SAJJAN WRAPS UP 12TH ANNUAL HALIFAX INTERNATIONAL SECURITY FORUM

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 22 novembre 2020

November 22, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Collaboration and dialogue with the international community is critical for Canada in addressing emerging security threats and ensuring the safety of all Canadians. Canada is committed to upholding the rules-based international order, both diplomatically and through our military deployments around the world, to foster a safer, more peaceful, and prosperous place.

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, virtually co-hosted the 12th annual edition of the Halifax International Security Forum (HISF) with the President of HISF Inc., Mr. Peter Van Praagh, from November 20-22. The forum was an opportunity for defence ministers, senior officials from international organizations, representatives from academia and industry, and defence and security experts from over 51 countries to discuss current and emerging issues of global security and prosperity.

During the forum, Minister Sajjan underlined the importance of Canada being strong at home, secure in North America, and engaged in the world. Minister Sajjan reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism, as allies and partners balance international commitments with critical needs at home. Discussions covered a broad range of topics including democracy, human rights, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of international cooperation in facing today’s challenges.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/11/minister-sajjan-wraps-up-12th-annual-halifax-international-security-forum.html

