MINISTER SAJJAN TO PARTICIPATE IN VIRTUAL NATO DEFENCE MINISTERS’ MEETING

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 16 giugno 2020

Media advisory

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan will participate in the NATO Defence Ministers’ Meeting from June 17 to 18, 2020 by secure video conference.

June 16, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

