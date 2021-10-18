(AGENPARL) – lun 18 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Romano to Make an Announcement

October 18, 2021

Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, will be joined by Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, to make an announcement about supporting businesses and not-for-profits.

Date:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 1:00 p.m.

A media availability will follow

Location:

Toronto, ON

Livestream:

Notes:

Media Contacts

Jennifer Lipkus

Minister’s Office

Praveen Senthinathan

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this