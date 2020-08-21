MINISTER ROBAN REMINDS LANDLORDS AND TENANTS ABOUT RENT CONSIDERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 21 agosto 2020
With many landlords and tenants continuing to feel the financial effects of the COVID-19 virus, Deputy Premier and Minister of Home Affairs the Hon. Walter Roban JP, MP thanked those landlords that have showed compassion during these unprecedented times – while reminding tenants facing financial hardship to pay what they can – and encouraging those that can pay their rent to honour their obligations.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/minister-roban-reminds-landlords-and-tenants-about-rent-considerations-due-covid-19