MINISTER ROBAN REMINDS LANDLORDS AND TENANTS ABOUT RENT CONSIDERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 21 agosto 2020

With many landlords and tenants continuing to feel the financial effects of the COVID-19 virus, Deputy Premier and Minister of Home Affairs the Hon. Walter Roban JP, MP thanked those landlords that have showed compassion during these unprecedented times – while reminding tenants facing financial hardship to pay what they can – and encouraging those that can pay their rent to honour their obligations.