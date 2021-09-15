(AGENPARL) – mer 15 settembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Rickford to Make an Announcement

September 15, 2021

Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to make an announcement.

Date:

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 11:00 a.m. CDT

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Ontario Crops Research Centre (Emo Agricultural Research Station)

6444 Highway 11 West

Emo, ON

Notes:

Please be advised there is no teleconference option for this announcement. Accredited media only. All attendees will be asked to physically distance and follow provincial health and safety protocols.

Media Contacts

Curtis Lindsay

Minister’s Office

Media Desk, Communications Branch

647-448-9132

🔊 Listen to this