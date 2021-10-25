(AGENPARL) – lun 25 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]
MEDIA ADVISORY
Minister Phillips to Make an Announcement
October 25, 2021
Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will make an announcement about accountability, enforcement, and transparency in the long-term care sector.
Date:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Time:
Remarks at 10:00 a.m.
A media availability will follow.
Location:
Media Studio, Legislative Building
Queen’s Park
Toronto, ON
Livestream:
Notes:
Media Contacts
Vanessa De Matteis
Office of the Minister of Long-term Care
Ministry of Long-Term Care Media Line
Communications Branch