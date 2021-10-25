(AGENPARL) – lun 25 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Phillips to Make an Announcement

October 25, 2021

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will make an announcement about accountability, enforcement, and transparency in the long-term care sector.

Date:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 10:00 a.m.

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Media Studio, Legislative Building

Queen’s Park

Toronto, ON

Livestream:

Notes:

