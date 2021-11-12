(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]
Minister Phillips to Hold a Media Availability
November 12, 2021
Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, to tour the construction site for two long-term care homes at Trillium Health Partners.
Monday, November 15, 2021
Tour at 11:30 a.m.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Mississauga, ON
