MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister Phillips to Hold a Media Availability

November 12, 2021

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, to tour the construction site for two long-term care homes at Trillium Health Partners.

Date:

Monday, November 15, 2021

Time:

Tour at 11:30 a.m.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Location:

Mississauga, ON

Notes:

Media Contacts

Vanessa De Matteis

Office of the Minister of Long-term Care

Ministry of Long-Term Care Media Line

Communications Branch

