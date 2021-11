(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister of Transportation to Make an Announcement

November 18, 2021

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, joined by Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River, will make an announcement about transportation improvements in Kenora.

Date:

Friday, November 19, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 4:00 p.m. CDT. A media availability will follow.

Location:

Kenora, ON

Notes:

Media Contacts

Jordanna Colwill

Minister’s Office – For Media Inquiries Only

437-881-7927

Simisola Ikotun

Communications Branch

416-327-1158

