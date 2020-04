(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), dom 26 aprile 2020 In an article published on EUObserver on Friday, Minister of State Zoltán Kovács refuted the criticisms of Human Rights Watch (HRW) Executive Director, pointing out that Hungary’s measures have to date been effective in flattening the curve of the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

