MINISTER OF PUBLIC WORKS LT. COL. DAVID BURCH THRONE SPEECH INITIATIVES REMARKS

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 16 novembre 2020

Good morning.

Following the November 6th Speech from the Throne, I would like to highlight upcoming initiatives that fall under my remit as the Minister of Public Works.

Many will know that the intricate story of Bermuda started on the shores of an east-end landfall, and from that unintended beginning, the Island’s historical anchor has been St. George’s. Rebuilding Bermuda must encompass the renewal of the east end.

Historically, Bermuda has and remains a major fueling stop for vessels heading across the Atlantic in the spring, and south to the Caribbean in the fall season. St. Georges is also the closest safe harbor off the high seas when entering the waters of Bermuda. Furthermore, Ordinance Island is a prominent location for yachting and holds an intricate and strategic position in our maritime industry.

Going forward, the Ministry of Public Works will harness the recently passed Super Yacht Legislation to present a Bill to support the construction of a marina in the Town of St. George. The marina will be a catalyst for the transformation of St. Georges into a world-renowned yachting destination.

Development of the marina will also have the benefit of providing much needed economic stimulation and community pride in the Old Town.

In addition to this, I will introduce legislation to grant a leasehold interest in the St. George’s Club to the developers of the St. Regis Hotel and advance legislation to bring about municipal reform for the Corporations of Hamilton and St. Georges.

The opening of the St. Regis Hotel, the St. George’s Golf Course, and the spa, combined with a world-class marina, will give St. George’s the advantage and unique ability to provide excellent amenities needed to cater to high net worth clients. Most importantly, it will place St. George’s on the world stage of superyacht destinations.

Not included in the Throne Speech but a vital part of our work in this session is the administration of the capital projects which will be advanced to keep people employed while refreshing our infrastructure. A revised capital development plan is being produced setting out targeted project expenditure using a portion of the proceeds of the government’s recent debt raise to keep Bermudians working while our economy recovers.

The Government’s Capital Expenditure Plan Technical Committee, which has been meeting to expedite public sector capital investment – focusing on construction projects, has developed an initial Government capital expenditure stimulus plan of just over $11 million. There are 43 projects in this stimulus plan thus far with a number slated to begin imminently.

The first of which was announced in Parliament on Friday – Roof Top Solar PV Systems on the General Post Office and Government Administration Buildings, Public Transportation Building, and Transport Control Department Building. Further announcements on the specifics of this plan will be announced in due course.

The plan is to utilise small contractors and this Government is determined to do all it can to stimulate the economy and create jobs for Bermudians as well as support the private sector in doing the same.

Thank you.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/minister-public-works-lt-col-david-burch-throne-speech-initiatives-remarks