MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND MINISTER OF VETERANS AFFAIRS CANADA MARK NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

June 21, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Veterans Affairs Canada

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Lawrence A. MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement today in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day:

“Today, we mark National Indigenous Peoples Day—a day to recognize and honour the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples of Canada for their vital contribution to the fabric of this nation.

“The Department of National Defence and Veterans Affairs Canada are united in remembering the courage of the many thousands of Indigenous women and men who served during the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War, the Gulf War, in Afghanistan, and numerous other military operations.

“Indigenous peoples have a long and proud history as part of Canada’s military. Their contributions to the strength and unity of our armed forces, both past and present, have been instrumental in keeping our country safe and preserving our rights and freedoms.

“Currently, nearly 2,800 Indigenous people serve with the same passion and pride as those who came before them. Employed in trades across our Canadian Armed Forces, they serve as exceptional leaders from coast to coast to coast.

People like Sergeant Donald James Lickers, a member of the Haudensaunee Seneca and of the Canadian Armed Forces since 2002 as well as participating in CAF recruiting initiatives, diversity programs and the Defence Aboriginal Advisory Group. Sgt Lickers says he supports and advises command and peers on Indigenous issues in the CAF while balancing his identity as a First Nations person. Sgt Lickers has been gifted the teachings to carry the Canadian Armed Forces Eagle Staff and to care for the spiritual well-being of the Eagle Staff. The Defence Team is grateful to benefit from someone with as much depth of traditional knowledge and experience as Sgt Lickers.

“The unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic prevent us from celebrating this day like we have in past years. We encourage all Canadians to safely recognize and honour the unique heritage and diverse cultures of Indigenous peoples, by engaging in activities that respect physical distancing such reading a digital copy of one of the books from the #IndigenousReads reading list, or by exploring a virtual exhibit at a museum.

“Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we thank First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples for their valuable service and immeasurable contribution. They are a source of strength and inspiration for everyone.

Meegwetch

Marsee

ᖁᔭᓐᓇᒦᒃ

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/06/minister-of-national-defence-and-minister-of-veterans-affairs-canada-mark-national-indigenous-peoples-day.html