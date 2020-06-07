domenica, Giugno 7, 2020
MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND MINISTER OF VETERANS AFFAIRS CANADA MARK CANADIAN ARMED FORCES DAY 2020

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 07 giugno 2020

June 7, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Veterans Affairs Canada

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Lawrence A. MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement today in recognition of Canadian Armed Forces Day:

“Today, on Canadian Armed Forces Day, we pay tribute to current and former Canadian Armed Forces personnel, and their families, for their exceptional service to Canada, and we thank them for their continued efforts to ensure the protection of all Canadians and Canadian interests.”

“We have endured multiple tragedies in the last few months, including the loss of CAF members on operations overseas and here at home. Our hearts go out to the families of our fallen. On days like today, it is so important to pause and give thanks to those who bravely step forward for their country.

“The selflessness that is demonstrated by our soldiers, sailors, airwomen and airmen, who represent our country with pride and professionalism, effects positive change in our way of life and in the entire world.

“Most recently, our Canadian Armed Forces members have been called upon in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to assist in Long-Term Care Facilities in Quebec and Ontario, while Canadian Rangers are supporting Northern communities across the country. We are proud of our members’ continuous support to all Canadians in their time of need. We will always be there to take care of the brave women and men who protect us.    

“We must also pay special tribute to our military families for their sacrifices and contributions to our missions. Our military families are without a doubt an essential part of the Defence Team.

“On behalf of all Canadians, we thank you – current and former Canadian Armed Forces members and families. You are all truly remarkable.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/06/minister-of-national-defence-and-minister-of-veterans-affairs-canada-mark-canadian-armed-forces-day-2020.html

