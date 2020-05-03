lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Breaking News

REPATRIATION FLIGHTS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC FROM LEBANON AND IRAQ – AN…

CORONAVIRUS, DISTANZE TRA LA MAGGIORANZA SU DL MAGGIO

COMUNICATO STAMPA DEL SEN LUIGI VITALI.

IL PAPA INCORAGGIA LA COLLABORAZIONE INTERNAZIONALE PER SCONFIGGERE IL VIRUS

IL PAPA: LA VOCE DI DIO PARLA AL PRESENTE E CI INVITA…

SEMPRE PIù A RISCHIO LA LIBERTà DI STAMPA

COLOMBIA, MONSIGNOR HENAO: NON C’è RICONCILIAZIONE SENZA GIUSTIZIA E MISERICORDIA

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2 TUTTI INSIEME CON FIDUCIA E RESPONSABILITA’

STATEMENT BY MEDIA FREEDOM COALITION ON WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: MIA IDEA DI ITALIA CHE RIPARTE è ZERO BUROCRAZIA, CONDONO…

Agenparl

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS TO PARTICIPATE IN UNESCO WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY VIRTUAL EVENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 03 maggio 2020

From: Global Affairs Canada

Media advisory

May 3, 2020 – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will participate in a UNESCO World Press Freedom Day virtual event on press freedom and tackling disinformation taking place tomorrow.

Date: Monday, May 4, 2020
Time: 11 am ET
Notes for media: The event will be streamed live by UNESCO on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media Relations Office
Global Affairs Canada
343-203-7700
<a us on Twitter: @CanadaFP 
Like us on Facebook: Canada’s foreign policy – Global Affairs Canada

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/05/minister-of-foreign-affairs-to-participate-in-unesco-world-press-freedom-day-virtual-event.html

Post collegati

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS TO PARTICIPATE IN UNESCO WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY VIRTUAL EVENT

Redazione

MINISTER CHAMPAGNE TO PARTICIPATE IN UNESCO WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY 2020 ONLINE EVENT

Redazione

ESCAPE FROM Pê SâKâSTêW CENTRE 

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE MEDIA FREEDOM COALITION ON WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY

Redazione

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MARKS WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY

Redazione

MINISTERS OF VETERANS AFFAIRS AND NATIONAL DEFENCE COMMEMORATE THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF THE BATTLE OF THE ATLANTIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More