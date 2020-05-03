(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 03 maggio 2020
Media advisory
May 3, 2020 – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will participate in a UNESCO World Press Freedom Day virtual event on press freedom and tackling disinformation taking place tomorrow.
Date: Monday, May 4, 2020
Time: 11 am ET
Notes for media: The event will be streamed live by UNESCO on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/05/minister-of-foreign-affairs-to-participate-in-unesco-world-press-freedom-day-virtual-event.html