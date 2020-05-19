MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS VLADIMIR MAKEI PARTICIPATES IN THE MEETING OF THE WEF REGIONAL ACTION GROUP FOR EUROPE AND EURASIA

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), mar 19 maggio 2020

On May 18, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, took part in the second online meeting of the High-level Regional Group for Policy Development in Europe and Eurasia, held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Under the chairmanship of the WEF Executive Director, Borge Brende, the participants of the meeting considered issues of revitalizing global economy in the post-COVID-19 era, conditions for transition to green economy, as well as possible directions of assistance to African countries.

Within the Regional Group Belarus advocates strengthening the regional dimension of the Group’s activities as well as sustaining supply and production chains that are resilient to external shocks, taking into account already established economic ties between countries and regions.

Background information: World Economic Forum is a non-governmental organization with headquarters in Geneva. WEF is the organizer of the annual economic forum in Davos, which gathers heads of states and governments, executives of leading corporations and prominent economists.

At its first meeting the Regional Action Group supported proposals of the Belarusian side on the role of Eurasia in the development of the projects which unite various integration entities for the benefit of the region and also about the involvement of the Eurasian Economic Commission into the work of the Group.