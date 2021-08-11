(AGENPARL) – mer 11 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister of Finance to Release Quarterly Fiscal Update

August 11, 2021

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will release Ontario’s 2021-22 First Quarter Finances and provide an update on Ontario’s economic and fiscal outlook.

Date:

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m.

A media availability will follow

Location:

Media Studio, Legislative Building

Queen’s Park

Toronto, ON

Notes:

