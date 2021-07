(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Minister of Colleges and Universities to Make an Announcement

July 16, 2021

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities to make an announcement.

Date:

July 19, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 12:15 p.m.

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Robarts Research Institute

Western University

London, Ontario

Notes:

Media Contacts

Scott Clark

Minister’s Office

Tanya Blazina

Communications Branch

Public Inquiries: 416-325-2929

TTY: 1-800-268-7095

🔊 Listen to this