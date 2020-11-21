sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), sab 21 novembre 2020

November 20, 2020 – The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will make an announcement and hold a media availability

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Room 200, Sir John A. Macdonald Building,144 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario
Notes

  • Open coverage in person and by teleconference
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
  • Journalists can dial in to listen and ask questions:
    Participant dial-in numbers:
    • Local: 613-954-9003
    • Toll-free: 1-866-206-0153
    • Pass code: #
  • Reporters are reminded to please mute their computer audio while speaking on the teleconference line to reduce feedback.

Important:

  • Media representatives attending in person must wear a mask or face covering.
  • Individuals must not present any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the previous 14 days.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/11/minister-ng-to-make-an-announcement-and-hold-a-media-availability.html

