MINISTER NG PARTICIPATES IN APEC TRADE MINISTERS MEETING AND ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF APEC-CANADA GROWING BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP 

July 25, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

As the world continues to address the health and economic challenges of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that Canada works with its international partners. And as a founding member of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Canada recognizes the importance of working closely with the dynamic and fast-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Yesterday evening, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, participated in the first-ever virtual APEC trade ministers meeting to discuss strengthening rules-based trade and upholding stable and predictable global supply chains.

During the meeting, Minister Ng announced Canada’s intention to move forward with Phase II of the APEC-Canada Growing Business Partnership.

This partnership, which began in 2016, has helped innovative entrepreneurs start up and scale up their businesses and access resources and connections in the Asia-Pacific region with a focus on sustainable development. Phase II will help small businesses by reducing barriers to trade, giving back to their communities, and building economies that work for everyone—including women.

Minister Ng and her Asia-Pacific counterparts also signed onto a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to work together toward a path of inclusive, sustainable, and quick economic recovery for citizens and small businesses amid the global pandemic.

This meeting builds on the recent ministerial APEC joint statement on COVID-19 that highlighted Canada and its APEC partners’ unwavering commitment to collaborate on mitigating the health and economic impacts of the pandemic on our people.

Canada will continue to work with international partners to build on collective knowledge, experience, and innovation to support small businesses and all Canadians amid this global health and economic crisis.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/07/minister-ng-participates-in-apec-trade-ministers-meeting-and-announces-expansion-of-apec-canada-growing-business-partnership.html