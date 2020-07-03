(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 03 luglio 2020

July 2, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Expanding access to international markets means more opportunities for businesses, workers, and all Canadians to succeed and prosper, particularly as Canada begins to restart and rebuild from the challenges posed by COVID-19. The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) helps Canadian exporters sell products and services abroad and helps international governments buy made-in-Canada solutions.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, today announced the reappointment of Christa C. Wessel as a director of the CCC’s board of directors for a 3-year term.

The board’s responsibility is to supervise the direction and management of the CCC, oversee its strategic development, and identify opportunities to help the organization serve Canadian businesses better.

The CCC appointment is the result of an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process developed to attract high-quality candidates while reflecting gender parity and Canada’s diversity in Governor-in-Council appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/07/minister-ng-announces-reappointment-to-canadian-commercial-corporation-board-of-directors.html